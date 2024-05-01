1950s rocket-propelled grenade, mortar round found in shed in SC, police say

By Stephanie Moore

FOREST ACRES, South Carolina (WYFF) — A rocket-propelled grenade and one mortar round were found in South Carolina over the weekend, according to the Forest Acres Police Department.

Police said on Sunday they got a call about possible explosive found in a shed on Idalia Drive.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was called to assist in the removal of the devices.

The bomb squad determined the rocket-propelled grenade was inactive. The mortar round was considered to possibly still be active. Both were removed for destruction by the bomb squad.

Authorities said evidence on the scene suggested the devices were manufactured around the 1950s.

“These devices have been discovered in the greater Fort Jackson area for years by numerous citizens,” says FAPD Chief Don Robinson. “If and when you discover one, we advise all citizens to assume that the explosive could be live and contact law enforcement immediately.

The chief warns residents to never move explosives on their own.

“That is not a risk worth taking,” Robinson said.

At this time, the investigation into how the devices came to be on the property is still ongoing.

No charges have been filed.

In January, a child found a grenade buried in the backyard, also in the Forest Acres area.

