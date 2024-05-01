Georgia deputy, in his first week on the job, works to free toddler stuck in locked truck

By Graham Cawthon

CANDLER COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — A Georgia deputy fresh on the job is being recognized for helping save a toddler trapped inside a locked vehicle.

According to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paine, on only his fourth day with the department, took quick action to rescue a 18-month-old child.

In the above bodycam video released this week, you can see the deputy working to unlock the pickup truck.

The child was safely freed and no injuries were reported.

With the summer months approaching and temperatures on the rise, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is providing reminders for parents and caregivers when it comes to kids in vehicles.

A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees A child can die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees In 2023, 29 children died of heatstroke in vehicles In 2018 and 2019, there was a record number of hot car deaths — 53 children died each year — the most in at least 25 years, according to NoHeatstroke.org.

