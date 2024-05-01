Iowa high school students with special needs celebrate prom night with heartwarming surprise

By Ethan Humble

BONDURANT, Iowa (KCCI) — Two Bondurant students have shared an inseparable bond for most of their lives, and on Saturday, they went to prom together.

Mia Fine has a rare genetic condition, and Zane Davis has autism.

Before prom night, Fine’s mother posted to a Facebook group asking for a restaurant comfortable serving the students.

When JJ’s Tavern in Ankeny said they were on board, Mia and Zane got to enjoy a meal to themselves.

