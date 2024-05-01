Maryland high school students planned a ‘Senior Prom’ for some awesome seniors

By Travis Case

Click here for updates on this story

DUNDALK, Maryland (KGTV) — Student leaders at Dundalk High School planned and held a “Senior Prom” for two groups of seniors.

The Golden agers hail from Lighthouse Senior Living in Essex and Senior Living in Ellicott City.

The Dundalk High School students chose “Hawaiian Sunset” as the theme for the ball.

Needless to say, the event was jumping.

The seniors danced to some smooth grooves, played games, and took prom pictures.

The best part of the night happened before the prom even started.

All the seniors had beauty makeovers and put on their best outfits to show up and show out.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.