Nonprofit offers $7,500 reward for information regarding Lake Clarke Shores ‘cat killer’

By Steve King

LAKE CLARKE SHORES, Florida (WPBF) — Neighbors in a Palm Beach County neighborhood say there’s a cat killer on the loose, and they say they’re hoping that person is brought to justice before more animals are harmed.

Signs, including ones that say, “Beware of a cat killer,” are posted along Carambola Road and Carambola Circle in Lake Clarke Shores.

Deborah Hiatt lives on Carambola Circle. Her cat Gizmo was found dead on April 5 after being let outside on April 1. She says another three of her cats went missing in March.

“I don’t sleep well,” said Hiatt. “I hope that they come back, but they’re not going to.”

She said Gizmo had what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Her neighbor, Mike Bredeweg of Carambola Road, also let his indoor/outdoor cat out on April 1. That cat, Captain Gray, has not been seen since. Bredeweg believes his cat was alsokilled.

“I don’t know how anybody would want to kill any kind of animal or want to be, that hate, I don’t know,” said Bredeweg.

The Lake Clarke Shores Police Department confirms that a cat was found dead and multiple are missing, but department leaders are not confirming whether there is foul play. The department does say it has a person of interest.

“We have somebody we are looking at. We can’t prove or disprove anything at this point,” said assistant chief of the Lake Clarke Shores Police Department Salvatore Abruscato.

Now, the nonprofit organization Alley Cat Allies is doing what it can to help neighbors by offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

“Reporting animal cruelty is very important, not only just for the animals that are involved, in this case, the cats, but for the general community,” said DanaMarie Pannella. “As we know there is a link between cruelty committed against animals and cruelty committed against human beings, so these crimes do need to be reported and taken seriously.”

Now, the neighbors say they hope someone is brought to justice.

The Lake Clarke Shores Police Department urges you to call the agency and ask for Lieutenant Fisher at 561-964-1515 if you have information about this investigation.

