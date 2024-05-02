Butler County nurse pleads guilty to killing nursing home residents, families call her “simply evil”

By Mike Darnay, Ross Guidotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heather Pressdee, the Pennsylvania nurse charged with killing multiple nursing home residents and trying to kill more than a dozen others pleaded guilty in court this morning.

Pressdee pleaded guilty this week and a status conference was being held at the Butler County Courthouse this morning at 9:00.

Pressdee was charged last May with the deaths of two patients and the hospitalization of a third at Quality Life Services, a skilled nursing facility in Chicora.

She was later charged with administering excessive doses of insulin to 19 more patients at five different care facilities between 2020 and 2023.

In total, 17 patients under Pressdee’s care have died.

The age of the victims ranged from 43 to 104 and in total, she is charged with mistreating 22 patients.

Typically, she would administer the insulin during overnight shifts when staffing was low and the emergencies would not prompt a hospitalization.

Pressdee faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

She listened to the families of her victims describe the loss of their loved ones at her hand – with nearly every one of them describing her as evil.

As they read their statements, Pressdee looked straight ahead and never once glanced in their direction.

She was immediately sentenced to three life sentences.

Multiple wrongful death lawsuits have been filed following the announcement of Pressdee’s criminal charges being filed.

Marianne Bower died at a Lower Burrell nursing home and in October, her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, saying that the administrators of Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center knew about Pressdee’s prior employment experience and how she was allegedly fired from several other similar businesses.

Earlier this year, two more wrongful death lawsuits were filed against the Lower Burrell care home.

A similar suit was filed against the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler on behalf of the family of 43-year-old Nicholas Cymbol.

