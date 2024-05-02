Family shocked after cougar attacks dog in broad daylight



KEZI, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN

By Noah Chavez

Click here for updates on this story

COTTAGE GROVE, Oregon (KEZI) — The owners of Millie, a four-year-old Great Dane are lucky the canine is still alive after a cougar attacked her. Occurring in Linda Chmile’s backyard in the early afternoon, the attack has since gained attention on social media in Cottage Grove.

Chmile did not know the attack had occurred until her granddaughter screamed that Millie was bleeding heavily from the left side of her body. When rushed to the pet hospital, the nurses confirmed that it was a cougar that had attacked Millie.

Chmile said what made this attack so startling to her was the fact it occurred in the daytime in her backyard. Her home sits right next to Interstate 5 and has only had the occasional racoon come through her yard — never a cougar that almost killed Millie.

“People got to be aware at all times that there could be a danger that’s out there because nobody considers the wildlife,” Chmile said. “Nobody thinks about wildlife coming into town and snatching something… luckily it was a dog this time, but it could have been worse. It could have been a child.”

With Millie now home, Chmile and her family have the unenviable task of monitoring Millie through her recovery period. Nurses believe it could take months with constant checkups and visits needed before Millie can return to normal health. It wasn’t a guarantee that Millie would survive her injuries. Chmile said both she and her husband did not know if they could afford her surgery, but her granddaughter motivated them to proceed with treatment.

“This is my granddaughter’s dog, so her dad bought it for her when she was a small child, so we were going to put her down, we did make that decision,” Chmile said. “I was going to sign the papers and then my granddaughter was there and she says I don’t want Millie to die… I don’t want to lose her like I did my dad.”

Eventually the family decided to take out a loan to pay for Millie’s costly surgery. Chmile said it’s a choice they do not regret, adding that Millie is truly part of the family.

“And that’s how we came about saving her life and as you can see, she’s surprised, she’s happy,” Chmile said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with Millie’s medical bills.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.