Serafin Ensemble composes timeless music with a nearly 300-year-old violin

Published 10:24 AM

By Nick Iadonisi

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI)

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) — Many musical pieces have stood the test time; and, time is something this violin has seen much of.

Kate Ransom is a local Delaware woman and owner of a violin that is nearly 300-years-old.

“I feel very fortunate to be playing it at this stage of its life. Obviously, at 296 years old, it’s a lot older than I am…someone else will play it after me, and many people played it before me,” said Ransom.

She performs with the string instrument in Serafin Ensemble, a concert series in Delaware with performances from international artists.

“Serafin Ensemble is a roster of about 16 artists from all over the world. They play all different instruments…we’re invited to play concerts around the country,” said Ransom.

This concert series is “Serafin Happy Hour Soirees at Stonegates.”

The next concerts are May 16 and June 6, with tickets sold to the public.

For more information, check out their website: musicschoolofdelaware.org/serafin-summer-music.html

