Vineyard turns to drone technology for efficient, eco-friendly fungicide spraying

By Madison Smith

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Efficiency is the name of the game at a Henderson County vineyard, where they’re using new technology to perfect an old science with their drone project.

Saint Paul Vineyards’ previous spraying technique took upwards of two hours. That process has been cut to a quick and easy 10 minutes thanks to the drones.

Saint Paul will have the drone team come up every two weeks to spray fungicides through the vineyard to kill mold and mildew. This new method is also more environmentally friendly, creating less overspray.

“We’re trying to cut back on the use of tractors and compacting, as well as be more efficient and effective with the spraying material we use. Getting it on the vines and more just around the vines,” vineyard owner Alan Ward said, explaining why he took part in the project. “We are just trying to be good stewards to the environment, as well as save money.”

Vineyard employees regularly travel to the West Coast and Europe for research, where they first encountered this drone spraying practice.

Ward said he’ll know the results of this experiment in about a week’s time.

