‘Don’t worry, I shot them both’: Wellington neighbor accused of shooting couple over basketball hoop dispute

WELLINGTON, Florida (WPTV) — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a Wellington couple on Saturday confessed to killing them over a dispute related to a basketball hoop, deputies said.

The shooting took place in the 10500 block of Galleria Street, part of the Black Diamond residential development, just before 5:30 p.m.

According to a probable cause affidavit, when deputies arrived they found the bodies of the victims, Tara Marie Jones and Taylor Glenn Jones, in the front yard of the home.

A witness who lives nearby told investigators they heard gunshots while inside their home. They came outside and saw both of the victims on the ground bleeding. The witness said while attempting to render aid, they saw a man, identified as Norman Scott, 63, walking outside the home.

The witness said they asked Scott if he heard anything, and he replied, “Don’t worry, I shot them both,” according to the affidavit.

Scott went on to explain that just before the shooting he was arguing with his neighbors about a basketball hoop and property boundaries. He claimed during the argument that both victims attacked him so he shot them.

The affidavit said Scott also called 911 to report the shooting and reiterated that his neighbors attacked him so he shot them.

A second witness, who lives with the suspect, said they spoke to Scott shortly after the shooting, who admitted to killing both of the victims.

Detectives said Scott’s residence was equipped with eight exterior surveillance cameras pointed toward where the shooting took place.

The second witness told detectives all of the cameras were operable and controlled by an app on Scott’s phone.

The affidavit said two of the surveillance cameras recorded the shooting, which showed Taylor Jones removing debris out of the yard and escorting his children’s bicycle back in front of his home.

Video then showed Scott exiting the front door of his home holding a ladder and appearing to motion toward Taylor Jones. Investigators said based on the camera view Scott appeared to be asking him to come and speak to him.

The affidavit said Taylor Jones then walked toward Scott in a “very nonthreatening and nonchalant manner.”

As they were conversing, “at no point during this encounter” was Taylor Jones recorded being aggressive or threatening, detectives said.

However, investigators said the video showed Scott “was clearly upset and appeared to be yelling at Taylor Jones” while both appeared to be looking and pointing toward the basketball hoop that rested between both homes.

A short time later the affidavit said Scott reached into his right side and retrieved a handgun. Taylor Jones backed away with both hands raised, but Scott continued to follow him while pointing the handgun at the victim.

As Taylor Jones began stumbling backward, detectives said Scott fired about three to four shots. As Taylor Scott was falling to the ground and lying on his back, investigators said Scott continued shooting.

While standing near a sidewalk, the affidavit said Scott then turned the handgun on Tara Jones and shot her while she was on her property.

The affidavit said the video showed Tara Jones retreating backward as Scott advanced toward her with the handgun.

After shooting her, detectives said Scott turned and began walking back to his home. While passing Taylor Jones, who was lying on the ground, Scott preceded to shoot him two additional times, according to the arrest report.

A forensic investigator determined that Tara Jones was shot three times, once in both legs and once in the upper chest. Taylor Jones was also shot three times, once in the left eye, once in the back and once in the upper right leg.

On the ground next to both of the victims’ bodies, detectives said they found 9mm expended cartridge cases.

Detectives said they found the weapon used in the shooting inside Scott’s home on a table.

Scott appeared before a Palm Beach County judge on Sunday to face two charges of first-degree murder with a firearm. He is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.

WPTV chief investigative reporter Jamie Ostroff spoke with Scott’s attorney, Brian Pakett, on Monday.

Pakett, speaking for Scott’s family, described his client as a “good man,” who didn’t have a history of trouble with the law. He said Scott attended church and worked full-time as a mechanic.

“There are two people who are deceased,” Pakett said. “It’s extremely tragic. What I can tell you is, there’s a lot more to this case than we all know now.”

