‘I’m meant for this’: Two Iowans bond over wheelchair racing

By Scott Reister

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Being in a wheelchair didn’t keep these two Iowans down. In fact, it has brought out their best.

As Scott Reister reports in this week’s Sunday Sports Extra, Dean Furness and Evan Correll continue to defy the odds.

Correll, a Waukee graduate and current student at Illinois, and Furness, who works at Wells Fargo while coaching basketball at Martensdale St. Marys, have bonded over wheelchair racing.

Both Iowans have completed several marathons, including the Boston Marathon and London Marathon this year. Correll hopes to compete for a gold medal in Paris this summer, and Furness will be cheering him on from afar.

“It kind of feels like I’m meant for this, and that this is meant for me,” Correll said. “I’m not going to stop at any point in time if I don’t have to.”

