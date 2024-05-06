‘Innocent people are dying:’ Loved ones hold balloon release after man dies in reckless crash on Milwaukee’s north side

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Amid pieces of shattered glass, white candles sit on the sidewalk near 27th and Locust on Milwaukee’s north side.

On the grassy hill above are several pieces of posterboard with writing spelling out “Forever in our Heart.”

And taped onto a nearby pole is a photo of a smiling man, with several Sharpie-d messages written around the border.

That’s the scene on Sunday afternoon, as dozens of family members and friends joined together to honor Damond Harris.

His mother, Diane Smith, told CBS 58 her 41-year-old son was the victim in a fatal reckless driving crash late Friday night.

“I’m gonna miss my son,” Smith told reporter Ellie Nakamoto-White. “I love you son, so much.”

Loved ones said Harris was a grandfather and a dad of four.

“It hurts so bad. Everybody here is hurting lord but I need y’all to be strong so I can be strong,” Smith said. “I just want it to stop because innocent people are dying.”

Harris’ aunt, Minda Groves, led a prayer for her nephew and other victims of vehicular accidents.

His uncle, Lonnie Smith, said Harris will “never stop being a star.”

“Now he’s a star in heaven,” Smith said. “I love my nephew. I love you. Someday I’m gonna see you. Someday I’m gonna be there with you. Someday I’m gonna party with you. We gonna ride in that limo. We gonna have so much fun. Ain’t nobody going to stop us from doing what we do. I love you nephew.”

About 45 minutes into the gathering, white and gold balloons were released into the sky as another tribute to Harris.

“We’re all going to go home one day,” Harris’ mom said. “But this is not the way.”

