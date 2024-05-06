Repeat Racism: Black SF man who found doll with noose around its neck is targeted again

By Dion Lim

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A frightening new development for the Black Alamo Square man who found a doll with a noose around its neck on his doorstep last month: On Sunday morning, it had happened again, and this time the imagery and slurs accompanying the doll seemed to have escalated.

Dog walker Terry Williams discovered the first doll in a plastic bag the morning of April 26. Accompanying it was a piece of paper with dozens of slurs and racist imagery so bad we couldn’t show it on TV or online.

On Sunday morning, Williams woke up to find another bag. But this time, along with a different colored doll — also in a noose — was a toy grenade and threats if he did not leave the neighborhood.

A San Francisco man is livid after finding a doll with a noose around it’s neck among other things on the doorstep of his Alamo Square home. “They’re really targeting me. This is reaching another level. It has another picture of me and detail at the bottom what they’re going to do. ‘We’re coming for you,'” Williams said.

Neighbors have since banded together to raise money for Williams in a GoFundMe so he can install new security cameras and move his elderly parents into a temporary home. They’re disappointed that, despite their calls to police last week, this happened again. They’re urging the community to reach out to Supervisor Dean Preston, the SFPD police chief and other city leaders.

“There have been zero updates. We hope, going forward, they can be more transparent and let us know what’s going on and the actions they’re taking to find who did this,” said Katrina Queirolo, Williams’ nextdoor neighbor.

Williams says he is now living in fear and unable to leave his home for extended periods of time.

“Nobody is patrolling the block. You’d think they’d be patrolling more. To walk up and do what they did. They don’t have no fear, doing nothing in this neighborhood, it makes you wonder are you really being protected in this neighborhood? They’re not doing anything,” he said.

Williams has been in contact with president of the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP, Amos Brown. Supervisor Dean Person tells ABC7 News in a statement he has known Williams for years and is tracking the case closely with the police chief and local police capitan. Preston calls the incidents “vile harassment and intimidation,” which will not be tolerated.

Williams, Queirolo, and other neighbors are vowing to continue their own investigation, gathering surveillance video from surrounding buildings to aid in the investigation.

