Boeing’s historic Starliner mission scrubbed over mechanical issues; officials targeting new launch date

By Averi Kremposky & Scott Heidler

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (WESH) — Boeing was set to launch its Starliner rocket on a historic crewed mission Monday night, but the United Launch Alliance’s launch director said that mission will not continue as planned.

Just about two hours before the launch, Tom Heter III scrubbed the launch of the ULA Atlas V rocket, which was supposed to carry two humans on board for the first time.

Officials say there was a mechanical issue described as involving “a liquid oxygen self-regulating solenoid relief valve on the Centaur upper stage.”

NASA veteran astronauts — Starliner’s Commander Butch Wilmore and Pilot Suni Williams — were already suited up in the Boeing pressure suits and were just about done with the process of strapping into their seats when the scrub was announced.

With a test mission, there are many factors at play and the process is geared for it, as emphasized by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson even before launch day.

“Because it is a test flight, we give extra attention. They’re checking out all of the systems… the life support, the manual control, all of those things that you want to be checked out. That’s why we put two test pilots on board,” Nelson said.

The purpose of this mission is to test the Starliner spacecraft and its subsystems, including maneuvering and docking, before the National Aeronautics and Space Administration can certify the spacecraft for rotational missions.

After the scrub call was made, the rocket and ground systems were made safe for the astronauts and crew to leave Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral.

This scrub adds to the long list of delays the Starliner has already experienced.

“The team needs additional time to complete a full assessment, so we are targeting the next launch attempt no earlier than Friday, May 10,” officials said.

Spectators hoping to catch historic Starliner launch said they were disappointed by scrub.

“Certainly a little disappointed,” Curran said. “But nonetheless, glad I got the chance to experience and get this close. Certainly a goal for the future.”

Some people in the park planned to return once the launch is rescheduled, including a couple from Leesburg who booked a hotel in Brevard County hoping to catch the launch. They said they’re committed to coming again.

