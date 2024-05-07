Deaf woman from Massachusetts thriving as equestrian jumper

By Levan Reid

BOSTON (WBZ) — A Massachusetts woman is one of the top equestrians in the world, despite losing her hearing as a baby.

At the young age of 24, Raleigh Hiler has already lived an inspirational life. Meningitis took Hiler’s hearing when she was 8 months old.

Meningitis led to loss of hearing

She received cochlear implants at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“I don’t remember the meningitis. I remember the speech therapy and getting my implants and everything like that,” Hiler said.

In the process, Hiler developed a love for horses.

“I don’t know if being deaf kind of attracted me to the horses but it was definitely like, you are bonding with animals,” Hiler said. “You don’t have to communicate or speak. You are feeling what is under you and that is really amazing.”

Competing at the highest level

Now she’s one of the best show jumpers in the country. This past winter Hiler competed in the highest level of international show jumping competitions. She always has to remember to protect herself.

“I have magnets inside my head and so if I hit my head really hard, that can be a really dangerous thing that goes on. I have had a couple of bad falls where I have to check on what’s inside my head,” Hiler said.

But this is the path Hiler wants to be on. She’s accomplished so much and she believes she still has a ways to go.

“I’m always thinking I can do more, I can keep going,” Hiler said. “A lot of people would probably say that to me but I’m always like, I have to do more and keep going. I have to accomplish what I want to accomplish and then look back and say, ‘I did it.'”

