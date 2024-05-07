Wedding barns file lawsuit against state for new law requiring liquor license

By Duaa Israr

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Two wedding barns have sued the state of Wisconsin over a new law that would require them to get liquor licenses in order to continue hosting events.

In the dairyland, empty barns can be a source of income for people like Jean Bahn.

“I think it’s important for the culture of Wisconsin to be able to have small businesses that are able to keep these barns in good shape and utilize them,” said Bahn.

Bahn owns Farmview Events Barn in Berlin, Wisconsin and rents out her space for weddings throughout the summer.

“It’s been a turn-off. I haven’t gotten any 2026 bookings yet,” said Bahn.

Under a new law, renting out her space won’t be as easy.

“It makes it impractical to run the business. They simply couldn’t keep staff and afford the underlying costs of maintaining their facilities,” said Lucas Vebber, a deputy council for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL).

WILL, which is representing Bahn and another wedding barn, says under the new state law, wedding barns will no longer be considered a private space.

“It declares that to be a public place,” said Vebber.

When the law goes into effect in 2026, people like Bahn will have two options.

“They can either get a liquor license and become a tavern, essentially, or they can get what’s called a no sale events venue permit,” said Vebber.

Under the no sale events venue permit, wedding barns would only be able to serve beer and wine at six events out of the year. Each event must be one month apart.

“I only do 19 or 20 a year. If I have to go down to six, that’ll slash my business by 70%, where my expenses, many of them remain the same,” said Bahn.

The author of the bill, state Senator Patrick Testin, said last November he believes wedding barns will stay in business.

“I don’t see that going away. All this simply does is create a level playing field for these operators, and sure, they’re going to have to change their business model somewhat, but I still think they’re going to be profitable,” said Testin, when the legislation was passed.

Bahn says this lawsuit will be a long process, but she hopes wedding barn owners will get to operate the way they have in the past.

“If I wanted to be a bar and sell alcohol, I could have done that from the start. I chose to simply rent space,” said Bahn.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.