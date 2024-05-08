Tuttle family sees extensive property damage from 90 mph winds Monday night

By Kilee Thomas

TUTTLE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Oklahoma was hit with strong winds on Monday night, with damage reported across the state.

The powerful winds knocked down power lines, ripped apart homes and left thousands in the dark. While a deadly tornado struck northeast Oklahoma, a family across the state in Tuttle also saw damage to their property.

Pieces of what used to be a camper trailer were scattered across a Tuttle pasture for more than a mile. The family said they were shocked that this happened.

“We came outside and looked, and no more camper,” Zach Vanzant, whose property was damaged, said.

But the daylight would reveal even more.

“That’s what’s left. Not much,” Vanzant said.

Monday’s powerful winds tore through the Tuttle neighborhood, sending the family’s camper trailer 100 feet into the pasture.

“That’s all kitchen. There’s the kitchen sink. The oven,” Vanzant said. “Our fence is destroyed. Our swimming pool is destroyed. We’ve got some roof damage.”

They weren’t the only residents to see the damage. Tuttle Emergency Management said several outbuildings, carports, and RVs were destroyed, and there was an abundance of tree damage in the area.

“It’s a mess, but you can clean it up and move on. It’s all you can do,” Vanzant said.

KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says Monday night’s storms produced up to 90 mph winds.

