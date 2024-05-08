Video shows accused international jewelry thief swiping $17,000 watch from Long Island store, police say

By Jennifer McLogan

MANHASSET, New York (WCBS) — An accused international jewelry thief was arrested in New York City after he was allegedly caught on video pocketing a $17,000 watch inside a Long Island store.

Yaorong Wan, 49, is an alleged globetrotting jewelry thief wanted by Interpol. He’s accused of stealing more than half a million dollars worth of jewelry from stores such as Tiffany and Cartier in Seoul, South Korea and various cities in the United States.

Police say he’s stolen from stores in Beverly Hills and Miami, and in the Tri-State Area, he’s allegedly hit stores in Manhattan and Short Hills, New Jersey.

Most recently, he allegedly targeted a mall on Long Island.

Wan is accused of stealing a Chopard watch worth more than $17,000 from London Jewelers at the Americana Manhasset.

Detectives say it took many looks at the surveillance video to see just how the suspect pocketed the watch.

“You see on the video, using the distraction technique, he uses sleight of hand, and he cups — almost like a magician or a card shark would utilize — to cup and conceal the watch,” Nassau Police Chief of Detectives Christopher Ferro said.

Wan was arrested by Nassau detectives, the NYPD and U.S. Marshals at his Flushing, Queens residence.

Police say the stolen Chopard watch was allegedly recovered inside his home, along with multiple other pieces of stolen diamond and gold jewelry.

Wan pleaded not guilty.

“This is not a bail eligible offense. I could not ask for bail on him. Only because he has a warrant in other jurisdictions was I able to hold him on a fugitive from justice warrant,” Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Wan remains behind bars. He is due back in court May 17.

