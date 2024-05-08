Wheelchair-bound man saved from house fire

By Tim Mosier

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Michigan (WBND-LD) — A man was trapped in his own burning bed in Van Buren County early Tuesday morning before a Van Buren County Sergeant was able to kick the door of his residence in, locate the man, and carry him from the smoldering bed to safety.

Authorities say that the call came in around 2:30 a.m. on May 7 when a homeowner in the 50000 block of 29 1/2 Street in Antwerp Township, called 911 to report that he was in bed, the bed was on fire, and that he was unable to get himself off the bed and into his wheelchair.

“A Van Buren County Sergeant was the first to arrive on-scene and had to kick in the door to gain entry. The residence was found to be filled with smoke and he was able to make his way to the back of the residence where the subject was found still in the smoldering bed,” authorities said. “The male was then carried through the length of the residence and back to the entry door where he and the Sergeant were then assisted outside by Mattawan Fire and Paw Paw PD.”

Once everyone was out, the house went up in flames before being extinguished by members of the Mattawan Fire Department.

“The male sustained burns to his legs and feet and suffered from smoke inhalation,” authorities said. “He was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo by VBEMS. His status, at this time, is not known. “The Van Buren County Sergeant was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.”

The cause of the fire, which is believed to have started in the bed based upon initial observations by first responders, is unknown.

