Another suspect arrested in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist: police

Published 12:04 PM

By Hannah Alberga

    TORONTO (CTV Network) — Another suspect is in custody in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year, police say.

In a news release, police said Archit Grover, a 36-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested on May 6.

He was arrested after flying into Toronto from India for theft over $5000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Grover is also being indicted in the United States for firearm-related charges, police said.

Peel Regional Police identified and charged or issued warrants for ten individuals, laying over 21 charges last month.

Police announced the charges at a press conference one year after the largest gold heist in Canadian history on April 17, 2023 after a flight landed at the Toronto area airport from Zurich, Switzerland.

Onboard, there were 6,600 gold bars of 99.9 per cent purity that weighed more than 400 kilograms, which police valued at $20 million, along with CAD $2.5 million in foreign currency.

