Henderson County homeowner shares scary moments as large part of tree falls on home

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Henderson County homeowner is sharing his story after a big section of tree came crashing through his window while he and his dogs were inside during Wednesday afternoon’s storms.

The downed branches on his property are so big, they look like entire trees and the damage so bad, it could have been deadly.

“We heard a loud boom, a crash and that’s when the branch came through the window,” said Henderson County resident Matt Koller.

Koller was inside his home just a few feet away while that branch shattered the window he was next to.

“My girlfriend wanted to get in the cellar, but it happened so quick we didn’t have time to.”

Luckily, Koller, his partner and their three dogs weren’t hurt which is incredible, given the destruction his property faced.

“Two parts of this huge tree here and the whole top of this huge, 100-foot pine here broke in half, landed on the patio, on the porch and scraped against the house, through the window,” he explained.

Moments before it happened, the family was hunkered down inside their home on Pace Road in Henderson County. He said the weather took a turn just before 2 p.m.

“It got black as night then just extreme high winds.”

What’s still not clear is the cause of the loud boom that Koller heard seconds before the tree limbs came down.

“I didn’t hear any lightning but there was such a loud boom, there could have been lightning,” Koller said.

Either way, he’s just grateful all of this wasn’t worse.

“We’re very lucky. We’re very lucky it didn’t land on the house and none of the dogs got hurt. I’m fine, just got to get the chain saw out and go to work.”

