KCKPD: Woman found shot to death after man walks into hospital ER and confesses

By JoBeth Davis

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — A man is in custody in Kansas City, Kansas, after he walked into an area hospital emergency room overnight and confessed to killing someone.

KCKPD said officers were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Hallock around 11:44 p.m. Tuesday after a man walked into the emergency room at the University of Kansas Hospital and told officers he had killed someone.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The suspect was taken into custody at KUMC, according to police.

There is no word on whether the suspect was injured. This story is developing.

This is the 10th homicide of 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.