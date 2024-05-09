Sinkhole swallows car after crash

By KNXV staff

PHOENIX (KNXV) — Officials are investigating a crash that led to a flooded sinkhole, submerging a vehicle near Desert Sky Mall in West Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Video from the scene near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road showed two vehicles involved in a crash, including one that appeared to be almost completely submerged in water.

A second vehicle was seen with extensive damage in the roadway.

Phoenix police say one of the vehicles struck a fire hydrant around 7:30 a.m. The driver, only identified as a woman, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say three other people suffered minor injuries.

Officials say despite the flooding and damaged hydrant, there are no significant impacts to water or emergency services in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

