Wineries navigate through weather changes

By Carlos Murrieta

Click here for updates on this story

MEDFORD, Oregon (KDRV) — Vines are one of the most weather-sensitive of all agricultural crops. Even though there has been frost warnings throughout the Rogue Valley, it doesn’t seem to worry local winemakers.

“I think the cold weather made us have to keep wearing our jackets, every day, every morning,” said Rob Follin of Belle Fiore and Ryan Rose Wines.“The grapes are pretty hardy and they’ve been able to stay out of any issues that have been out there.”

When frost comes along throughout the night, it can be threatening to the vines — but there are ways around it, like having an anti-frost system.

With fire season ahead, the smoke from the fires can cause some problems, like how the wine may taste.

“The smoke, the haze is blocking some sunlight. The grapes really get affected when the smoke settles… if you’re around a campfire and, like, the smoke gets on you — like, that’s the same thing will happen to a grape,” Follin said.

She said this can affect the taste.

“People say ashy, but to me, there’s just less fruit on them,” Follin said. “They’re still good, they’re still complex, but they’re just not as fruity.”

Winemakers in Southern Oregon are supportive of helping each other out with inclement weather, equipment issues or anything related to farming. Follin also wants to remind everyone to buy Oregon Wine and support local vineyards as it helps local wineries continue operating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.