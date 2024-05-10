Attorney General’s Office conducts operation to catch child predators on social media

By Julian Paras

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — “The danger presented by Meta and its social media platforms doesn’t just exist in the virtual world it actually endangers children in the real world,” Attorney General Raul Torrez said.

Torrez saying this because his office and law enforcement partners have now caught three men accused of using apps like Facebook and Instagram to sexually target minors. Undercover agents created social media profiles posing as minors.

“It’s extraordinarily concerning to us just how easily these individuals found the undercover personas that were created,” Torrez said.

Three men have been arrested and identified through the efforts of “Operation MetaPhile.” Those men are Christopher Reynolds, Fernando Clyde, and Marlon Kellywood.

He’s sending this message to other potential predators.

“I want you to understand that our special agents and prosecutors will be continuing our investigative efforts in this regard to identify you, to apprehend you, and bring you to justice,” Torrez said.

Although all men have been charged, Torrez says the root cause for concern is connected to Meta, and its executives, like CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Torrez said, “This is the fault of executives at a company that has extraordinary resources at its disposal and has chosen time and again to place profits over the interest of children.”

Attempts have been made to reach out to Meta for a response, but KOAT has not heard back yet.

