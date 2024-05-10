Harris County Introduces Groundbreaking Revolving Loan Program for Small Businesses

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a major step forward for economic equity, Harris County has launched its first-ever revolving loan program, the Harris County Opportunity Fund, specifically designed to bolster small businesses, with a focus on enterprises owned by minorities and women. This innovative initiative was approved by the Commissioner’s Court and is being spearheaded by Commissioner Rodney Ellis, who expressed his pride and optimism for the positive impact this program is set to deliver.

The Harris County Opportunity Fund, managed by the Department of Economic Equity and Opportunity (DEEO), kicks off with a robust fund of $17 million, comprising $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and an additional $9 million contributed by the PeopleFund. The funds are aimed at reducing racial and gender disparities in business ownership and ensuring an equitable distribution of economic resources.

Commissioner Ellis emphasized the transformative potential of the Opportunity Fund, stating, “With Harris County’s first-ever Revolving Loan Fund, we will address longstanding disparities in access to financial resources, thereby leveling the playing field for all entrepreneurs to thrive.” This sentiment is echoed by DEEO’s executive director, Estella Gonzalez, who highlighted the critical need for accessible capital small businesses face, especially in recovering from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Opportunity Fund offers low-interest micro-loans up to $50,000 and larger growth loans up to $250,000, with a notable 2% discount on interest rates. This strategic financial support is designed not only to sustain businesses through challenging times but also to foster growth and innovation within the local economy.

A particular focus of the fund is to empower business owners who have historically found it challenging to secure financing through traditional channels. Recent statistics from the Small Business Administration underscore the urgency of this initiative, revealing that 53% of Black-owned businesses failed to obtain needed funding from conventional financial institutions, compared to just 25% of their White counterparts.

By prioritizing projects that promote job creation or retention, the Harris County Opportunity Fund aims to invest a significant portion of its resources — 65% into businesses owned by people of color and 50% into women-owned firms. This strategic focus not only addresses gaps in the existing economic framework but also enriches the community by fostering a diverse and inclusive business ecosystem.

This ambitious program represents a pivotal development in Harris County’s commitment to nurturing a thriving, diverse, and equitable economy where every entrepreneur has the opportunity to succeed. The revolving nature of the fund ensures a sustainable financial resource that will continue to support and uplift new generations of business owners in the region.

