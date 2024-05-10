Houston Rally to Support Lauren Ashley Simmons for Texas State House, Spotlighting LGBTQ+ Rights

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — On Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 1 PM CT, Texas State House candidate Lauren Ashley Simmons, alongside Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and State Representative Ann Johnson, will lead a pivotal rally at the Texas State Employees Union located at 9247 S Main St, Houston, TX 77025. This event aims to mobilize voters and drum up support for Simmons in her campaign for Texas’ 146th House District seat, challenging State Rep. Shawn Thierry’s controversial legislative record on LGBTQ+ issues.

Rallying for Change in Texas Politics

Lauren Ashley Simmons, a dedicated union organizer and a proud LGBTQ+ woman of color, is taking a bold stand against the policies of her opponent, State Rep. Shawn Thierry, who has been criticized for her voting record that negatively impacts the transgender community. Thierry’s alignment with right-wing factions and her legislative actions, which appear to undermine the pro-equality stance of her party, have sparked significant concern among equality advocates.

Key Speakers and Activists

The rally will feature passionate speeches from:

Lauren Ashley Simmons, the candidate advocating for progressive changes and inclusivity.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, a known advocate for justice and equality in legislation.

State Representative Ann Johnson, who has been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights in Texas.

Event Details and Voter Mobilization

Following the speeches, Simmons and her supporters will initiate door-knocking efforts to directly engage with voters, spreading their message of inclusivity and representation for all communities. This grassroots approach underscores the campaign’s commitment to personal voter interaction and community involvement.

A Commitment to Equality

The event is endorsed and supported by figures and organizations committed to civil rights, including the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America’s largest civil rights organization working towards achieving LGBTQ+ equality. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ individuals are fully embraced in all spheres of society.

This rally not only highlights the critical issues at stake in the upcoming election for Texas’ 146th House District but also serves as a call to action for all voters who value equality and justice. The gathering is set to be a significant moment for rallying support and energizing the electorate around a platform of respect, inclusion, and civil rights for every individual.

For more details or to confirm attendance, attendees are encouraged to reach out via the provided contact channels. Join this crucial event to support a vision of a more inclusive Texas. For more info, visit laurenashleysimmons.com

