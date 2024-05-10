Long Beach baseball moms learn power of supportive cheering from professional athletes

By Danielle Radin

LONG BEACH, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Baseball moms are getting a special lesson in setting their kids up for success in the sport in Long Beach.

From 6-year-olds to the pros, Little League and baseball players in Long Beach have the opportunity to learn from Major League Baseball players.

“I’m a former professional baseball player and my brother is currently playing for the Atlanta Braves,” said Chase D’Arnaud, co-owner of D’Arnaud Athletics.

The brothers opened a new 10,000-square-foot athletic facility as a way to give back to their hometown. Thursday the focus shifted from the players to the mothers, recognizing their crucial role as supporters and cheerleaders.

D’Arnaud said yelling at a child during a game can have a tremendous negative effect. Moms are encouraged to step into the shoes of their children, imagining themselves walking into the batter’s box, feeling the pressure of all eyes on them. It is an exercise that not only brings empathy but also understanding of the intense spotlight their children endure during the game.

“At that age I would’ve said I couldn’t do it and didn’t want to embarrass myself,” said Claire Stark. “And they go up there and they do it all the time.”

Through activities like singing and dancing, the moms in the program were able to gain insight into the pressure their children face, and in turn, learn to be their biggest supporters, regardless of the outcome on the field.

