Penn State University asking for branch campus employees to voluntarily resign

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penn State University is asking some of its employees from branch campuses to voluntarily resign.

The university is offering a voluntary separation incentive to full-time faculty, staff, and administrators.

It’ll give those considering retirement or who would like to leave for other jobs the chance to voluntarily terminate their employment.

In exchange, they’ll get a lump sum payment of one year’s worth of their base salary and subsidized health care for six months.

“With the challenges facing all of higher education, our entire institution needs to evolve in order to continue serving the residents of Pennsylvania,” said Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi. “We are currently working to identify every opportunity to strengthen our Commonwealth Campuses and achieve our budgetary objectives. This program allows us to make progress toward our organizational goals while also demonstrating the highest degree of respect and support for our employees who choose to partake in this program. As always, our teaching, research and service mission to the commonwealth remain at the very core of all decision making.”

The university says there are no plans to implement these incentives at the main campus, law schools, or the College of Medicine, but says that is always subject to change depending on future needs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.