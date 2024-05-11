Body cam video shows the police response when two men bail out of traffic stop

By Kevin Boulandier, Sheldon Fox

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — New body cam footage shows the moments after two men bailed out of their luxury car and led police on a foot chase in Miami Beach.

The footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows the mayhem that followed the bailing out of the Mercedes Maybach after police tried to conduct a traffic stop on February 13.

“Put your hands up,” one officer yells.

“Hey, watch out, watch out,” another officer said.

According to Miami Beach Police, the traffic stop occurred because the Maybach had dark tints and lacked a taillight.

But as the car came to a slow stop, the passenger and the driver ditched the luxury car in the area of Eighth Street and Euclid.

As the officers began their area search for the suspects, they heard that a gun may be involved.

“Subject might be armed,” an officer is heard saying on body cam video.

Police are seen sprinting to find the two men that bailed from the routine traffic stop.

“Vehicle fled. We have a bail out,” said the officer.

“Someone ran,” another officer said.

Throughout their search, body camera video shows police asking beachgoers if they had seen the suspects.

“Hey, you guys saw someone running?” an officer asked.

“He ran west,” an officer advised.

The police search led officers through alleyways and residential South Beach streets.

As police searched, surveillance video shows one of the suspects on the run jumping into the bushes of an apartment building at Ninth Street and Meridian.

But it didn’t take long before he was found.

“Put your hands up,” an officer said.

“You’re gonna get up!” another officer said as he stands over the suspect.

Video shows the suspect being yanked from the landscaping bushes and taken into custody.

The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Javaughn Carrawell. He is from St. Louis, Missouri.

Shortly after police ordered Carrawell to leave his hiding spot with his hands up, they found a gun tossed on the ground.

“It’s not loaded,” an officer said.

Officers later detailed how the recovered gun looked like.

The other subject, the driver of the Maybach, was never found. He remains on the loose.

Security video caught sound of witnesses on South Beach describing the mayhem that they saw.

“The police catch someone. GTA, GTA Vice City,” a person said.

The witnesses linking the ordeal to the popular video game themed around wild South Florida crime.

That night, for the witnesses watching the scene unfold, it was life imitating art.

Carrawell now faces several charges of openly carrying a weapon and resisting arrest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.