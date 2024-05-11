Burglary suspect holds 92-year-old man hostage inside his home

By Joy Benedict

Click here for updates on this story

California (KCAL/KCBS) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they believe terrorized a Rialto neighborhood, going so far as to take a 92-year-old man hostage.

It all happened late Saturday afternoon when residents called deputies after 52-year-old Corey James Dawley allegedly broke into a home in the 5700 block of Sycamore Avenue.

“My neighbor across the street called to let me know to stay inside my house because someone was breaking into the next-door neighbor’s house,” neighbor Benjamin Anaya said.

When deputies searched the home, they found the suspect hiding in a closet. However, Dawley ran off as deputies tried to put him in handcuffs.

Deputies could not locate him despite getting help from a bloodhound and helicopter. The K-9 followed the scent to a home a block away on Magnolia Avenue, but no one answered the door. A few hours later, the 92-year-old man who lives at the home ran barefoot to a neighbor, saying the burglar, whom investigators were searching for, had broken into his home.

Neighbors who spoke to the victim said the suspect barged into the elderly man’s home and then fell asleep. When the homeowner ran for help, the suspect stole his car and got away once again.

Detectives used their databases and resources to identify the man as Dawley before staked out various locations in Victorville and San Bernardino.

On Wednesday, deputies spotted Dawley leaving a home in San Bernardino and arrested him after a traffic stop.

He has been booked for residential burglary, resisting arrest with force, home invasion, elderly abuse, false imprisonment, kidnapping and grand theft auto.

Investigators believe he is responsible for other residential burglaries in San Bernardino and Rialto.

They urged anyone with information about Dawley or to contact deputies at the Fontana Sheriff Station at (909) 356-6767. Those who wish to stay anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1(800) 782-7463 or visit the website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.