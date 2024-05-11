Young dentists become first in nation to graduate from university with ‘privilege diplomas’

By Daniela Cado

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Marquette University has become the first in the nation to have a school of dentistry graduating class receive their ‘privilege diplomas’ and be able to start practicing almost immediately in the state of Wisconsin.

“It finally feels real, it’s been a long, long journey,” said Holly Hogan. “I’m going back to a smaller city; I want to keep giving back to my city.”

Hogan is one of 24 students graduating from Marquette University’s School of Dentistry Class of 2024.

She told CBS 58 News that knowing there’s a shortage of professionals in healthcare across the country, made her want to stay in Wisconsin.

“Specifically speaking of southwest Wisconsin, where I grew up, there’s a shortage, definitely, you’d probably have to drive probably 30 minutes or more to get to, you know, another dentist,” she explained.

Another soon-to-be grad Lauren Poppe said she considered leaving the state, until she heard of this special program.

“All of our family is here but this kind of really solidified that we did want to stay,” Poppe said.

On Friday, Marquette University celebrated its first recipients of, what’s known as ‘diploma privilege.’

“We’re saying to our dentists ‘here’s a letter guaranteeing that within three days of your school certifying that you graduated from your program you will have a license in hand,'” said Dan Hereth. the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Safety & Professional Services.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many states to re-examine how licenses are obtained in many fields. For young dentists in Wisconsin, that means eliminating the need to pass a written and practical national exam.

“Better than a one-day, high stakes practical examination really is the body of work that they’ve performed as part of their core curriculum,” Hereth added.

Students told CBS 58 News eliminating these exams upon graduation also saves them thousands of dollars they would’ve had to spend.

The goal is to expand access to healthcare and add more qualified individuals into the workforce at a faster rate.

Poppe said her journey will allow her to see an immediate impact on a daily basis.

“I’ll be working in a very small community, there’s about 1,200 is the population,” she said. “Right now, there’s one doctor working at this specific office, and with me coming on, we’ll be able to see double the patients almost.”

