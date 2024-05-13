Bear raids watermelon from SoCal family’s fridge

By ABC7.com staff

Click here for updates on this story

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, California (KABC) — A hungry bear helped itself to a refreshing snack from a family’s fridge in La Cañada Flintridge.

The Yee family recorded video of the furry intruder raiding their refrigerator and freezer in their garage.

They live about two blocks north of Foothill Boulevard, but say they have never seen a bear this close.

It passed on what was in the freezer, but eventually settled on a big hunk of watermelon from the fridge.

A neighbor captured the wild encounter on video from a different angle.

You can see the bear escaping with his stolen snack.

It then sat down to feast on the watermelon before vanishing back up into the mountains.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.