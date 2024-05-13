Des Moines Renaissance fair food, fun and learning draws thousands

By Ethan Humble

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — One Des Moines Renaissance fair is drawing crowds of thousands in the opening weekend of its spring festival.

The Sleepy Hollow Ren Faire has been providing its visitors with entertainment for nearly 20 years. With entertainment stages and over 60 vendors, the fair brings plenty of fun to its guests.

Festival Director Amy Coble said the fair welcomes everyone, no matter their age.

“I think people have a certain vision of a Ren Fair, but it is a place for families. You can come put your geek on a little bit. Bring the kids,” she said.

Scott Gardner is with Ironside Axe Club out of West Des Moines. He said it’s always special to bring visitors the joy of accomplishing something new.

“It’s great to see people that come up and they think, ‘Oh, I’m never going to be any good at this.’ And they come and they throw and they’re great. They have a lot of fun,” Gardner said.

Coble said she expects to see between seven and 10 thousand visitors throughout the weekend.

The fair will continue into next weekend.

You can buy tickets on the festival’s website.

