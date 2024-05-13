Family-owned jewelry store thriving amid nationwide struggle to compete with big brands

By John Shumway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With big stores, discount houses, and online sales taking more of a bite out of the jewelry pie, the landscape is changing.

But in Downtown Pittsburgh, a small family business continues to thrive through their art, skill, and relationships.

As the wax flies, Allison Masters is creating a keepsake while sitting at her storefront workstation.

Mike Masters is a proud dad and loves to show off Allison’s work from wax to cufflinks.

The Masters’ shop is called LJ Boss and is located in the lobby of building One at Gateway Center.

Allison opens three locks each morning — the front door and two vintage safes.

She meticulously sets up the displays one item at a time, knowing it won’t be long before customers will be arriving wanting something handmade or hoping for a repair.

There’s a feeling of timelessness in the repair shop where Mike works.

After more than 50 years, Mike is still at it as many in his generation age out of the business and close their family shops.

Mike has backed down to three days per week, but Allison is ramping up her days at the shop, back in front of the window, with a purpose.

While the number of jewelry stores around the country has been dropping over the past ten years, businesses like the ones the Masters’ own continue to succeed because there’s still a place for quality, craftsmanship, and personal relationships.

