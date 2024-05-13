Oklahoma triple homicide investigation continues as neighbors left in disbelief

By Dacoda Wahpekeche

Click here for updates on this story

CHICKASHA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A triple homicide in Chickasha has left the community in shock and grief, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation actively investigating the case.

“This is a very sad scene,” Hunter McKee, with OSBI, said.

The victims were found dead in a home near Sixth Street and Washington Avenue. The incident came as a shock to neighbors, who were unaware of the situation until investigators arrived near her house.

Jeni Richardson was sleeping after a late Friday night shift when she got a call saying investigators were near her home.

“It was very scary. It was too close to home,” Richardson said. “I came out and, at first, we didn’t know what had happened. And then, one of the police officers came up to me and asked if I had heard anything.”

The identities of the victims have not been released, but officials said they were two women and one man.

“You’re talking about a triple homicide here. This doesn’t happen very often,” McKee said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and those who know them.”

Many in Chickasha knew the victims, saying they were engrained in the community and helped many in different opportunities.

Chickasha triple homicide ‘Shocking to see’: Neighbors react to triple homicide inside Chickasha home “She was a really sweet lady and we had actually a few weeks ago gone over and bought some stuff from her,” Mary Leppert said.

The OSBI identified a person of interest in the case, 22-year-old Jacob Mayhugh. The Grady County Sheriff’s Office said Mayhugh’s last known location was near East Almar Drive and South Fourth Street in Chickasha, but that was on Friday evening.

“We are working, doing everything we can with all of the agencies involved in this to locate that person,” McKee said.

The news of the triple homicide has left many in the community in disbelief.

“A lot of tears and a lot of people scared at first because they didn’t know for sure what was going on, and mostly grief over such a senseless loss of life,” Richardson said.

The OSBI and police continue their search for Mayhugh. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact tips@osbi.ok.gov or call 1-800-522-8017.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.