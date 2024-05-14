Bradley High School senior receives $1M in scholarships

By Sidney Lain

BRADLEY, Arkansas (KTBS) — It’s graduation season, and many seniors across the ArkLaTex have had great accomplishments through their time in school, including Charlie Wilkerson, who is graduating from Bradley High School with a 4.0 GPA and is valedictorian. He has also received over $1 million in scholarships.

“So far, I have $1,073,000 and some change in scholarships from schools like Oklahoma State, LSU, the University of Central Arkansas, and Tulane. I’m so ready to go to college in the fall. I’ll be majoring in mathematics, secondary education, and sports administration,” said Wilkerson.

He will attend LSU in the fall.

“I would say that I’m a very hard worker; I’m very adamant about that. So studying late nights, making sure that with these extracurriculars I’m managing my time very well, but I always make sure that I prioritize what needs to be prioritized,” said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson didn’t just juggle academics through his high school years, he was also involved in numerous clubs and organizations.

“I was voted Mr. BHS by the faculty here. I was Arkansas FCCLA Region 5 president. I served over 19 counties this school year, and I’ve been Student Council State reporter. It’s been really cool just being able to represent my small hometown the best that I can,” said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson said that it doesn’t matter if you go to a big school or a small school. As long as you put in hard work, you can accomplish anything.

“Here at Bradley, the faculty is amazing; they prepare you for what you need, and I have national accomplishments that back up my education. It’s about putting hard work in, being determined, and really reaching the goals that you set for yourself,” said Wilkerson.

