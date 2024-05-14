Chimney Doe identified after 34 years

By Chad Thompson

MADISON, Wisconsin (WXOW) — On September 3, 1989, the owners of the Good ‘n Loud Music store on University Avenue in Madison discovered a skull visible through a pipe connecting the boiler to the chimney. Further investigation by authorities revealed a complete human skeleton.

Now, after more than 34 years, authorities have made a positive identification. The information was shared during a press conference Monday.

The Dane County Chimney Doe has been identified as Ronnie Joe Kirk, originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kirk’s last known ties were in Madison. The identification was made possible through the collaborative efforts of law enforcement, forensic experts and the DNA Doe Project, employing investigative genetic genealogy.

When the skeleton was discovered, it was wearing what was thought to be feminine clothing and wore an iron cross necklace, but no identification was found. During the forensic autopsy the remains were determined to be that of a White/Caucasian genetic male, 18-35 years old, and about 5 feet 7 inches tall. There was no way the person could have gotten into the pipe from within the building.

In December, 2019, detective Lindsey Ludden with the Madison Police Department, brought the case to the DNA Doe Project to try a new investigative method using DNA from the remains.

