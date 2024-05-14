Giant slide set to reopen this summer with new safety improvements

By WXYZ Staff

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — The now famous giant slide on Belle Isle is set to reopen this summer with new safety improvements.

During a presentation in front of city council on Tuesday, officials say that they are replacing some padding at the slide and making improvements so people don’t hit the side rails. That’s according to Detroit Documenter Nachum Eichenhorn and our partners at Outlier Media.

The slide reopened in August 2022 after repairs were made, and after videos showed riders going down the slide, flying and literally catching air.

It was then shut down again so the Michigan Department of Natural Resources could make adjustments, which included removing most of the wax.

The slide had been in operation for six years, according to the DNR, and had over 30,000 people go down it without injury.

A date for reopening has not been announced.

