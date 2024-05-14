Man called armed and dangerous last September reaches plea deal

By Kristen Shill

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (WQOW) — A plea deal has been reached with a man local authorities called “armed and dangerous” after an incident last year.

Mitchell Henke was charged last September with eight crimes, including criminal trespass, recklessly endangering safety, battery and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

He allegedly beat a woman with a gun in the presence of her child and threatened to kill them at a home on West Cameron Street. After the incident, Henke was on the run for nearly a week before being arrested in Oshkosh.

Tuesday in court Henke pleaded no contest to seven of the eight charges.

The substantial battery charge was dismissed but will be read in at his sentencing in August.

