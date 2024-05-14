Man faces multiple charges, including manufacture of a bomb, after explosive devices found at motel during drug raid

By KADN Staff

NEW IBERIA, La. (KADN) — Authorities in New Iberia said a drug probe led to a bomb scare and the arrest of a man on multiple drug and weapon charges.

New Iberia police said Beau Broussard, 38, is charged with manufacture and possession of a bomb, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts), possessing or dealing with unregistered illegal firearms (2 counts), possession of a firearm in firearm free zone, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of legend drug, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A drug raid at the Teche Motel on Main Street on Friday, May 10, led to the discovery of what’s investigators called explosive devices.

Authorities said they also seized drugs and weapons from a vehicle belonging to Broussard.

The area was evacuated as troopers with Louisiana State Police, federal ATF agents, and members of a bomb squad removed those devices.

