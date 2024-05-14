Men illegally shot 6 deer, inhumanely killed porcupine, prosecutors say

By Sara Powers

Michigan (WWJ) — Two young men were arraigned in Michigan last week for multiple wildlife violations, including killing and torturing animals, after officials received a tip and conducted a lengthy investigation.

Nicholas Patnode, 19, and Zander Garrett, 20, appeared in Kalkaska County court after they were arrested on April 12. They were released on bond and are scheduled to appear in court again on May 20.

In addition, a third person, who is not being named because of their age, processed a plea agreement through the juvenile court.

The investigation began in 2022 after the Michigan Department of Natural Resources received a tip through the DNR Report All Poaching hotline.

DNR conversation officers discovered that there was a group of Kalkaska men allegedly killed at least six deer, including a 9-point buck that was shot from a truck window, and inhumanely killed a porcupine.

“When there’s this many violations, including torturing animals, education only goes so far,” said Jason Haines, chief of the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division. These crimes need to be addressed. Prosecution of these acts will hopefully deter not only these individuals but others from committing similar crimes in the future.”

Patnode’s charges include two counts of killing and torturing animals, a felony punishable by up to four years in jail and $5,000 in fines, and six counts of wildlife conservation violation, each punishable by up to 90 days in jail and $500 in fines.

He was also charged with counts of hunting and fishing license violations, along with wildlife conservation violations. Garrett was charged with killing and torturing animals, wildlife conservation violations and wildlife conservation violations.

Anyone who witnesses such violations is urged to call or text the Report All Poaching Hotline at 800-292-7800.

