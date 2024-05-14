By Shosh Bedrosian

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — An NYPD sergeant accused of throwing a cooler and killing a man last summer in the Bronx was back in court Tuesday.

NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran faces manslaughter and other charges in the August 2023 death of Eric Duprey. He was surrounded by more than a dozen fellow officers as he appeared before a judge.

The attorney general’s office, which is handling the case, said it’s still waiting to receive discovery from the defense, and the next court date was set for July 30.

Duprey’s family held a news conference ahead of the hearing, along with Black Lives Matter of Greater New York and other supporters.

“Today, we say no more. This case is to hold the police accountable,” said Chivona Newsome, with Black Lives Matter Greater New York. “Letitia James has filed the appropriate charges. We need to restore justice, we need to bring peace to Eric’s three children. We need his mother to be able to rest at night.”

CRIME NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran, caught on video throwing cooler at suspect, appears in court on manslaughter charges newyork By Shosh Bedrosian

Updated on: May 14, 2024 / 12:26 PM EDT / CBS New York

NEW YORK — An NYPD sergeant accused of throwing a cooler and killing a man last summer in the Bronx was back in court Tuesday.

NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran faces manslaughter and other charges in the August 2023 death of Eric Duprey. He was surrounded by more than a dozen fellow officers as he appeared before a judge.

The attorney general’s office, which is handling the case, said it’s still waiting to receive discovery from the defense, and the next court date was set for July 30.

Duprey’s family held a news conference ahead of the hearing, along with Black Lives Matter of Greater New York and other supporters.

“Today, we say no more. This case is to hold the police accountable,” said Chivona Newsome, with Black Lives Matter Greater New York. “Letitia James has filed the appropriate charges. We need to restore justice, we need to bring peace to Eric’s three children. We need his mother to be able to rest at night.”

“The Loves of Theodore Roosevelt” shares the story of the important women in his life “I’m shaking right now at the fact that we have to sit in another court and fight for another young man to get justice,” said Tanesha Grant, founder of Parents Supporting Parents New York. “Even if they convict this police officer, Eric Duprey’s family will never be the same. His kids will never be the same.”

After the hearing, Duprey’s sister could be seen dropping to her knees in tears. Witnesses also said the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York was taken into custody during some kind of altercation.

Surveillance videos from August 23 captured the chaotic scene in Kingsbridge Heights.

The New York attorney general’s office said Duran was working an an undercover officer with the NYPD Narcotics Unit.

Police were trying to arrest Duprey for a drug deal when he fled on a motorbike down the sidewalk, the AG’s office said.

Video shows Duran throw a picnic cooler at Duprey’s head, causing him to swerve and slide under a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to his head.

Duran was suspended without pay after the incident, and pleaded not guilty in January. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years.

Duprey’s loved ones speak out In the days after his death, family and community members paid tribute to the 30-year-old father.

“He was a nice person. He was the best father in the world,” said Orlyanis Velez, the mother of Duprey’s two children.

Velez told CBS New York she wants to see Duran in jail.

“He’s suspended, but he’s still home. He still see his family. He still see his kids. My kids don’t see his father,” she said. “I don’t want him outside. I want him in jail.”

Durprey’s brother, Ryan, said witnesses heard Duran say it was an accident.

“I just want justice for my brother. I want the cop to pay for what he did,” the brother said. “He didn’t even identify himself when he tried to do that, didn’t show his badge, nothing. He just did what he did and left.”

At Duran’s arraignment, his defense attorneys argued Duprey was responsible for his own death, but prosecutors said the sergeant should have known better.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.