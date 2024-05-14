Search underway for Colorado man who texted that he reached Longs Peak’s summit, hasn’t been heard from since

By Jesse Sarles

COLORADO (KCNC) — The National Park Service is searching for a 23-year-old man who texted a friend saying he climbed to the summit of Longs Peak and hasn’t been heard from since. Lucas Macaj, from Colorado Springs, sent the text early Sunday afternoon and then stormy weather moved in. People became concerned for his safety Sunday night and the search began on Monday.

Rangers from Rocky Mountain National Park determined that Macaj’s car was still parked at the Longs Peak Trailhead on Monday. They believe he climbed the popular Colorado fourteener by the well-known Keyhole Route. It’s not known what route he might have taken to try to get back down.

“Search efforts have included air reconnaissance, a heat sensing fixed-wing flight and ground teams on the Longs Peak Trail to the Ledges on the Keyhole Route,” national park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson wrote in a news release. “Search efforts have also taken place on the Boulder Brook Trail. Air reconnaissance has focused on the Keyhole Route including The Ledges, The Trough, The Narrows, The Homestretch and the saddle between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker.”

Anyone with information about Macaj’s disappearance who might be able to help investigators is asked to call is asked to contact the National Park Service at 888-653-0009. Authorities say he is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 155 pounds. They said he has green eyes and brown hair. They believe he was wearing pants that are brown or tan and light brown boots. He likely had a dark colored shirt or jacket on and was carrying a black backpack, and may have been wearing a beanie and dark gloves.

