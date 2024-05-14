Taking aim at Hawaii’s high chronic absenteeism with video games

By Web staff

HAWAII (KITV) — Chronic absenteeism has significantly increased in Hawaii public schools, as fewer students returned to classes after the COVD pandemic.

Ke’elikolani Middle School has a rich history.

150 years ago, it was the palace of Princess Ruth Ke’elikolani.

But in more recent years, the school once known as Central Middle School, became known as the middle school with the state’s worst test scores.

“Historically, we were the lowest out of 31 schools in the state,” said Principal Joseph Passantino.

Part of the problem was the school’s high chronic absenteeism rate. Chronic absenteeism is when students miss 15 days or more a year.

“We have some students who miss 80-100 days of school,” added Passantino.

Before the pandemic, statewide chronic absenteeism for public schools was less than 20%.

But after 2021, the rate sharply increased and is now around 30%.

Last year, Ke’elikolani Middle had a chronic absenteeism rate of 55%.

“So when half of your school misses that much school, how can they be successful in math, reading social studies?” asked Passantino.

Many families know the importance of attending school.

“It prepares them for the future, to be successful, and accountable. There are a lot of positive things that comes from attending school on a regular basis,” said Honolulu resident Donna Maxilom.

But she also knows motivating students to go to school, like her grandchildren, can be a challenge.

“Sometimes it is. They would rather be on their devices,” added Maxilom.

Ke’elikolani Middle now does outreach into the community. An effort to bring in students and get parents to help encourage kids to come to class. It will also sometimes use truancy rules to keep kids in the classroom.

“We get locked out, if we don’t go to class. We can get suspended, so that is one thing that motivates us to go to class,” said 8th grader SJ Kesi.

Because of its unusually high absenteeism rate, Ke’elikolani Middle School tried something unusual this year.

“We got funded to buy video games, and create a space that is cool. Students can hang out and be safe,” said Passantino.

Classic video games, pinball and multi-player games give students a chance to have some fun at school.

During that time, they are also to build a relationship with teachers who are there to motivate and encourage them.

The attendance arcade opens an hour before school starts, as a way to get students to the campus early.

“We used to have students show up around 11:30, and lunch starts at noon. Now we have seen kids who come here, and are waiting when it opens,” stated Passantino.

He says there are about two dozen students who regularly use the space.

He would like more to use the arcade, and plans to add more games in the future.

So far, he feels it is working to get more students into classroom seats.

“Right now we see about 45% of students regularly missing school. So, we have seen a decrease of about 10% in chronic absenteeism,” added Passantino.

Middle schoolers are testing right now for state level proficiency in math, English and science. Passantino predicts because more Ke’elikolani students spent time in class, the school’s historically low rankings will improve.

