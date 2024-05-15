Anthrocon, the annual furry convention in Pittsburgh, sells out hotel room block in 12 minutes

By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The furries are coming back to Pittsburgh and they’re coming back in large numbers.

VisitPITTSBURGH says it’s expected to be the largest Anthrocon yet and that was evidenced by the hotel block that was set aside for the event sold out within 12 minutes.

This year, the more than 11,000 hotel room nights held aside for the annual convention saw attendees purchase the rooms for July 4-7 in that time frame for the first time in the event’s history.

“VisitPITTSBURGH has proudly worked with the organizers of Anthrocon since 2006, and every year the convention gets bigger and better,” said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. “This event’s substantial growth speaks to the strong partnership we have established, Anthrocon’s robust community impact, and the neighborly nature found throughout Pittsburgh as we welcome the return of our furry friends year after year.”

As of Wednesday morning, the current reservations stand at 2,633, which results in 11,103 sold room nights.

Anthrocon is expected to attract more than 14,000 attendees to Pittsburgh’s David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Fourth of July Weekend.

VisitPITTSBURGH anticipates $15.7 million in direct spending over the four days of the convention.

“Anthrocon is absolutely delighted to return to Pittsburgh for our 2024 convention. The convention’s relationship with this incredible city creates a unique environment for our attendees, and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the Pittsburgh community,” said Dr. Sam Conway, Anthrocon’s Chairman and CEO.

The event will have workshops and seminars about acting, costume-building, animation, writing, art and design, and an art show.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.