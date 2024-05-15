Embrace Sustainable Luxury with the Exclusive Eco Chic Retreat Package at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Discover the pinnacle of eco-luxury with The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman’s exclusive Eco Chic Retreat Package. Available from May 13th to December 20th, this three-night escape combines the opulence of a Forbes Triple Five-Star resort with a commitment to sustainability, earning it the prestigious Green Key Award – the first and only recipient in the Caribbean.

Experience the Eco Chic Package:

Choice of Accommodation: Enjoy the ultimate comfort with two spacious Guestrooms or elevate your stay with a luxurious Two-Bedroom Suite.

Ritz-Carlton Club Level Access: Gain exclusive access to the Club Level, offering personalized services and exceptional amenities.

Spa Treatments: Indulge in four 60-minute treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Grand Cayman, designed to rejuvenate your body and mind.

Interactive Cocktail Demonstration: Join our expert mixologists at Ophelia Bar for a hands-on cocktail crafting experience.

$1000 Recreation Credit: Use this credit for a variety of resort activiies, including golf, pickleball, and the captivating Stingray City tour.

Carbon Footprint Offset Donation: The resort will make a donation on your behalf to Island Offsets, a non-profit dedicated to mitigating climate change through local projects.

Rates:

– $3,600 per night for two standard guestrooms

– $4,000 per night for a Two-Bedroom Suite

The resort’s unwavering dedication to environmental protection is showcased through its partnership with the Ocean Futures Society and the Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment program. This collaboration offers guests unique opportunities to explore and preserve the natural beauty of the Cayman Islands. From kayaking through mangrove forests to snorkeling among vibrant marine life, guests of all ages can engage in immersive, educational experiences led by expert guides. Additionally, the program includes hands-on conservation efforts such as beach cleanups, allowing guests to contribute to the protection of our planet.

Sustainability Initiatives at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman:

Recycling Program: A comprehensive approach to waste management.

Energy Efficiency: Implementation of energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems.

Water Conservation: Use of low-flow showerheads and toilets to reduce water consumption.

Eco-friendly Cleaning Products: Ensuring a safe and sustainable environment.

Herb Garden: Supplying the resort’s kitchens with fresh, locally grown produce.

Indulge in the perfect blend of luxury and sustainability with The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman’s Eco Chic Retreat Package. Enjoy an unforgettable vacation while contributing to environmental preservation. For more information and to book your stay, visit [The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman](ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/caribbean/grand-cayman).

Elevate your vacation experience by embracing sustainable luxury and making a positive impact on the environment. Join us at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, where elegance meets eco-consciousness.

