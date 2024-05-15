Former Iowa priest appears in court on sex abuse charges

By Web staff

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCCI) — The priest accused of sexually abusing boys at a Dubuque school in the 1980s appeared in an Iowa courtroom for the first time, KCRG reports.

Father Leo Riley made his initial appearance in a Dubuque County Courtroom Monday morning. Riley said little, only to acknowledge the charges against him and to confirm he had legal representation. Riley is charged with five counts of sexual abuse, as prosecutors say he molested multiple altar boys while he served at Resurrection School in Dubuque from 1984-86.

The judge ordered Riley to be held on $500,000 cash-only bond. If he is able to post that bond, the judge ordered he must remain in Iowa and wear an ankle monitor. He is also not to have any contact with the alleged victims.

Riley was arrested last month in Florida where he is serving at a Catholic Church. Riley is facing a lawsuit in Florida from a former student, who also claims Riley sexually abused him at a school there.

Riley initially faced public accusations of sexual abuse in 2015 when a former altar boy went public with his story. The Dubuque Archdiocese said it contacted the Dubuque County Attorney at the time but was told the statute of limitations had expired. Instead, the church says it investigated and concluded the accusations were unfounded.

According to court records, Dubuque Police launched its own investigation in 2023 when other former students came forward. At that time, the Catholic Church placed Riley on a leave of absence. Police say Riley denied the allegations and called the claims a “cash grab.”

