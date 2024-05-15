HCDE to Celebrate Graduates at Adult Education Career Pathways Signing Day

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) is thrilled to announce its second Career Pathways Signing Day, honoring over 50 adult education students who have successfully completed workforce training, High School Equivalency (HSE), or English as a Second Language (ESL) programs. This special event will take place on Friday, May 17, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the new Adult Education Learning Center’s Multipurpose Room, located at 6515 Irvington Blvd., Houston, TX 77002.

A Celebration of Achievement

Family, friends, and educators will gather to witness these dedicated students sign letters of intent for employment offers from more than 20 top Harris County employers. Companies such as MAREK Brothers, Gulf Coast Blood Bank, Quest Diagnostics, and Texas Masonry are committed to hiring these skilled graduates, affirming their readiness to join the workforce.

Pathways to Success

The HCDE Adult Education program, one of Texas’s oldest, equips students with valuable skills through a variety of workforce certifications. Programs include phlebotomy, electrocardiography (EKG), industrial pipe fitting, customer service, National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) Core training, medical assistant, and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certifications. These certifications pave the way for immediate employment opportunities, ensuring graduathttps://www.hcde-texas.org/es are workforce-ready.

Community and Support

As a crucial member of the Houston-Galveston Area Council, the largest Adult Education Literacy consortium in Texas, HCDE serves over 5,000 adult learners throughout Harris County. This year’s event is particularly significant as it will be held at the new Adult Education Learning Center, which opened its doors in July 2023.

Distinguished Guests

The ceremony will feature HCDE Superintendent James Colbert Jr., Assistant Superintendent of Education and Enrichment CJ Rodgers, Adult Education Senior Director Eduardo Honold, and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee as the keynote speaker. Employers, students, and their families will join in the celebration, marking a significant milestone in the students’ educational and professional journeys.

HCDE’s Career Pathways Signing Day exemplifies the transformative power of adult education, opening doors to new careers and brighter futures for its graduates. Join us in celebrating the achievements of these determined individuals as they embark on their professional journeys.

