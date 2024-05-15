Mayor Whitmire Joins Community in Honoring Rev. E. E. Coates with Street Marker Unveiling

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a heartfelt ceremony, Houston’s Third Ward the enduring legacy of ı with the unveiling of an honorary street marker. The event took place on Monday, May 13, 2024, at the intersection of Emancipation Avenue and Webster Street, the historic site of Wesley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church, where Rev. Coates served as pastor for 37 years. A Legacy of Service and Justice

Rev. Coates, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 96, was a stalwart advocate for social justice and community empowerment. His work transcended the pulpit, influencing countless lives throughout Houston. His tenure at Wesley A.M.E. Church was marked by his commitment to spiritual guidance, community service, and social justice initiatives.

A Momentous Occasion The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Mayor John Whitmire, Controller Chris Hollins Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Councilman Willie Davis, Pastor Rudi Rasmus, Publisher Francis Page, Jr. and other notable community leaders. They gathered to commemorate Rev. Coates’ contributions and unveil the street marker, which now stands as a permanent testament to his impactful work in the Third Ward.

Mayor Whitmire remarked, “Rev. Coates’ dedication to this community is unparalleled. His legacy of compassion and service continues to inspire us all.”

Community Tribute The 80-year church member Juanita Williams, who will celebrate her 102nd birthday next month, shared her memories of Rev. Coates. “He knew all he had to do was call us precious, and we would do whatever he wanted us to do,” she recalled. Williams highlighted Rev. Coates’ efforts in providing affordable housing, free computer education, health fairs, and drug abuse counseling to the community.

Preserving and Evolving Legacy The Wesley A.M.E. Church, once at risk of demolition, will undergo a transformative redevelopment led by the NHP Foundation. Councilwoman Evans-Shabazz announced that the church will be renamed Gospel Square and repurposed into a mixed-use development featuring affordable housing, a gospel museum, a café, and a recording studio. “The community has always known Wesley Chapel A.M.E.,” said Shabazz. “… You can honor your history but move forward and do better.”

A Lasting Impact The new street marker at the corner of Webster and Emancipation in Houston’s Third Ward symbolizes Rev. Coates’ lasting impact. His advocacy for the predominantly Black neighborhood south of downtown Houston continues to resonate, sculpting the community into what is proudly referred to as the district of destination.

This commemorative street marker not only honors Rev. Coates’ memory but also serves as an inspiration for future generations to continue his legacy of dedication, service, and leadership.

